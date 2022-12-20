The Bank of Japan’s surprise decision to widen the trading band around the country’s 10-year government bond yield sent shock waves through global markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Why the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy twist is rattling global markets - December 20, 2022
- Michael Brush: 13 consumer and internet stocks to own as China finally reopens - December 20, 2022
- Metals Stocks: Gold advances toward 6-month high as dollar weakens after BOJ yield policy change - December 20, 2022