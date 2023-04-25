A small group of technology giants have propped up the U.S. stock market this year, creating high anticipation for their upcoming earnings reports.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: What’s next for stock market as small-cap index suffers its first ‘death cross’ since January 2022 - April 25, 2023
- Key Words: Social Security can be saved by investing it in the stock market, says Sen. Bill Cassidy - April 25, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: First Republic stock tanks, UPS shares weaken, Spotify shares advance, and more stocks on the move - April 25, 2023