Market Extra: Why the corporate debt boom isn’t less risky because stocks are near records

With U.S. stock indexes recently fetching new records, some on Wall Street are arguing the fourfold increase of U.S. corporate debt in the past 30 years looks less alarming.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Bank of America vice chair and chief operating officer to retire at year’s end - August 26, 2021
- Market Extra: Here’s how defense contractors and defense ETFs are trading after Pentagon says 13 U.S. service members were killed in Kabul airport attack - August 26, 2021
- : Apple will change its App Store practices in legal settlement - August 26, 2021