This year, Rosh Hashanah, which is the beginning of the year according to the traditional Jewish calendar, begins at sunset on Sunday, Sept. 25. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, begins 10 days later on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Why the ‘sell Rosh Hashanah, buy Yom Kippur’ trade is a tough call as stock-market selloff deepens - September 24, 2022
- Key Words: Al Gore: The next 8 years will be crucial to solving our climate problems. Here are the positive signs he sees. - September 24, 2022
- The New York Post: “We don’t get to choose the macroeconomic conditions always,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells disgruntled staff - September 24, 2022