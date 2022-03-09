Market Extra: Why the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports differs from the 1970s embargo for markets

‘From my perspective, the biggest takeaway is not to panic,’ says Invesco’s chief global market strategist Kristina Hooper, as U.S. oil prices top $123 a barrel on Tuesday after the Biden administration bans Russian oil imports.
