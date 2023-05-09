Stock market investors will be closely watching Wednesday’s U.S. April inflation report as a significant deviation from forecasts may cause losses for those expecting the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting and potentially cut rates later this year as its year-long monetary tightening cycle ends.
