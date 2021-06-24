Equities will probably ‘eke out positive but unexciting gains’ this summer, with the flattening of the yield curve following the Fed’s latest policy meeting making longer duration equities more attractive again, according to a Barclays report.
- The Fed: Fed’s stress test shows big banks can withstand global recession, clearing way for payouts, share buybacks to resume - June 24, 2021
- Market Extra: Will Fed tapering concerns derail the rising stock market? ‘Investors should look past it,’ says one strategist. - June 24, 2021
- Earnings Results: Nike stock rallies as sales surpass Street estimates by more than $1 billion - June 24, 2021