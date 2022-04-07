Market Extra: Worries grow that 8% inflation, more Fed comments on balance-sheet runoff could ‘scare the bond market witless again’

Traders are bracing for a U.S. consumer-price report next week that’s expected to show the annual headline rate above 8% for the first time since January 1982.
