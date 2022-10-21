The Japanese yen suddenly rallied against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid reports and widespread speculation that Japan’s Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan had intervened to prop up the yen after the currency tumbled to a fresh 32-year low against the greenback.
Market Extra: Yen rallies against the dollar as Japanese authorities intervene to prop up currency after hitting 32-year low - October 21, 2022
