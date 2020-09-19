Remember the massive disconnect between the real economy and the stock market? For a while, the market seemed to lead, but soon the economy may be back in the driver’s seat, some analysts think.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: What NOT to do with your retirement savings in a crisis - September 19, 2020
- Market Extra: Yes, the U.S. economy really does need more fiscal stimulus – and the stock market knows it - September 19, 2020
- Economic Preview: The easy part of the U.S. economic recovery is over. Now comes the hard part - September 19, 2020