Most U.S. home loans are sold into bond deals with government backing, similar to Treasury notes. Here’s what matters in housing finance after Fitch lowered its AAA credit rating on U.S. debt.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Your home mortgage is probably in a bond deal that benefits from the U.S. credit rating. What happens now that Fitch has downgraded that credit? - August 2, 2023
- : EVgo stock rallies on better-than-expected results, upbeat outlook - August 2, 2023
- : Clorox stock rallies 7% after company tops views, outlook also comes above forecast - August 2, 2023