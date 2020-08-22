The stock market’s rally back to all-time highs might not have been possible without optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine. And that means progress and setbacks toward that goal could continue to drive the market in the weeks and months ahead.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Are stock-market investors overpricing or underpricing a potential coronavirus vaccine? - August 22, 2020
- Economic Preview: Washington deadlock on jobless benefits, coronavirus aid risks economic recovery - August 22, 2020
- The Moneyist: My husband and I are worth $3.7 million, but I’m afraid I’ll spend my way into the poor house if he dies. When I was single, I bounced checks. What can I do? - August 22, 2020