Market Snapshot: As U.S.-China trade war deepens, can Corporate America handle the uncertainty?

The further upping of trade barriers, along with President’s forceful response, threatens to further erode already sagging business confidence and trigger more weakness in U.S. business investment.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. created 501,000 fewer jobs since 2018 than previously reported, new figures show - August 24, 2019
- Mounting China trade tensions to keep Wall Street on edge and the economy under a cloud - August 24, 2019
- News cycle is daily reminder of Big Tech’s antitrust vulnerabilities - August 24, 2019