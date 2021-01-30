Market Snapshot: ‘Bumpier’ path to normal from uneven vaccine rollout alarms U.S. stock-market bulls

The naysayers warn recent delays and shortages in vaccine deliveries have started to gnaw away at the stock market’s confidence that the U.S. economy will recover quickly this year when immunity to the coronavirus begins to build up in the population.
- Help Me Retire: I lived ‘adventurously’ but now my debts equal half my savings and we live ‘hand to mouth’ — how can I save for retirement? - January 30, 2021
- The Fed: Why questions about asset bubbles like the speculation swirling around GameStop keep dogging the Fed - January 30, 2021
- NewsWatch: What January’s market decline means for stock returns in 2021 - January 30, 2021