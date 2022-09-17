Market Snapshot: Can the Fed tame inflation without further crushing the stock market? What investors need to know.

Investors are getting spooked that the Federal Reserve’s possible large interest rate hikes next week could further damage U.S. stocks, but there is no hope for the central bank to step in with their “put” to rescue, according to two chief investment officers on Wall Street.
