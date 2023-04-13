U.S. stocks climb Thursday, led by technology stocks, as traders parse another batch of inflation data showing pressures easing in March, while the first reports from what’s expected to be a gloomy first quarter earnings season arrived, with several marquee releases due on Friday.
