U.S. stock indexes trad slightly higher on Tuesday as traders cautiously look ahead to March’s inflation data that could determine the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate decision, as well as the kickoff to the corporate earnings reporting season.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EIA raises its U.S. and global oil-price forecasts after OPEC+ plan to cut output - April 11, 2023
- Market Extra: Why March’s inflation report could upset the stock market, seal the deal on the next rate hike - April 11, 2023
- Currencies: How a decelerating U.S. economy could impact rest of world, putting spotlight on the dollar - April 11, 2023