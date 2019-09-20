U.S. stocks edged mostly higher midday Friday, with the Dow and S&P just shy of all-time highs as investors looked beyond a litany of central-bank decisions of the past week and focused on signs of improving China-U.S. trade developments.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil higher, on track for strong weekly gains after attacks on Saudi facilities - September 20, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Dow and S&P 500 near record highs with U.S. – China trade talks underway against backdrop of Fed rate cut - September 20, 2019
- Tim Mullaney: GM can’t afford to give those striking workers what they want - September 20, 2019