U.S. stocks end mixed Tuesday as investors follow the latest batch of company earnings, including downbeat outlooks that could foretell a coming recession.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Verizon CEO says he won’t ‘sacrifice financials for volumes’ as stock claws back - January 24, 2023
- Earnings Results: Stride stock soars as results blow past expectations on enrollment growth for career learning - January 24, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Rupert Murdoch scraps plan to merge Fox and News Corp - January 24, 2023