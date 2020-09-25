Market Snapshot: Dow bouncing around Friday, with a fourth straight weekly loss for stocks in sight

Stock benchmarks flip between positive and negative territory Friday, with major benchmarks in danger of logging a fourth consecutive weekly loss as worries grow over the economic outlook in the absence of renewed aid from Washington, jitters over the November presidential election and rising COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and Europe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Helsinki Airport trials use of dogs to detect coronavirus in international arrivals - September 25, 2020
- Graybug Vision’s stock open up 19%, then pares some gains - September 25, 2020
- Italy’s president hits back at U.K.’s Johnson over ‘freedom loving’ remark - September 25, 2020