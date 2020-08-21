U.S. stocks gather a little steam in choppy trade midday Friday as investors parse a pair of economic reports that came in better than expected.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Estée Lauder has a plan to grow, but analysts are mixed about whether it will help the next few months - August 21, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow buoyant and Nasdaq sets fresh intraday record as home-sales report surges 25% for July - August 21, 2020
- One-third of adults unlikely to use U.K. government restaurant incentive: survey - August 21, 2020