Market Snapshot: Dow climbs over 600 points as Powell points to March rate liftoff, vows to stay nimble as Ukraine conflict unfolds

U.S. stock indexes turn sharply higher Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in front of a House committee on his plans to begin normalizing monetary policy.
