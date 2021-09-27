Market Snapshot: Dow clings to gain as energy and bank stocks rise, but S&P 500 and Nasdaq under pressure

U.S. stock indexes trade mixed Monday, with tech-related shares under pressure, while the Dow industrials clings to a gain as energy and banks shares climb.
