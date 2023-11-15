U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, building on the previous session’s blockbuster rally sparked by subdued inflation data that bolstered hopes for an economic soft landing that would see the Federal Reserve reduce borrowing costs as growth holds up.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s exports rise in October, helped by car shipments - November 15, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: WuXi XDC sets its Hong Kong IPO price at high end of range - November 15, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Intel’s stock could be an ‘under-the-radar AI play’ — one reason this analyst says it’s now a buy - November 15, 2023