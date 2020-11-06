Market Snapshot: Dow closes lower but posts best week since April as U.S. election count proceeds

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Friday, with equities threatening to end a torrid election week rally as investors digest October jobs data, monitor election results and weigh a surge in COVID-19 cases.
