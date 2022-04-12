Market Snapshot: Dow down 100 points as stocks give up gains scored on hopes for inflation peak

A bounce by U.S. stocks loses steam in afternoon trade as investors question whether the sharpest rise in the consumer price index in more than 40 years marks peak inflation.
