Market Snapshot: Dow down 200 points and Nasdaq Composite off 1% as Russia-Ukraine tensions buffets sentiment

Losses for U.S. stock benchmarks pick up near midday as investors monitor developments between Russia and Ukraine, fearing a outbreak of war.
