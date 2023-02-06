U.S. stocks see a second day of losses after an unexpectedly strong jobs report renewed worries about how high the Fed will have to take interest rates
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Goldman Sachs ups its near-term S&P 500 target due to brighter economic picture. But that could knock 25% off stocks, strategists say. - February 6, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: California drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students - February 6, 2023
- The Big Number: 41% of Americans say they’re worse off financially under Biden, highest percentage for any president in 37 years - February 6, 2023