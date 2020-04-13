Market Snapshot: Dow down 500 points as investors prepare for coronavirus-damaged earnings season

Stocks trade lower Monday as investors prepared for a bleak first-quarter earnings season that will see results and outlooks hammered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
