U.S. stocks retreat Wednesday with the Dow falling triple digits after a string of disappointing earnings, including results from Chipotle Mexican Grill and Applied Micro Devices.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow down by triple digits as stocks sag on a string of disappointing earnings - October 25, 2017
- Many U.S. buildings wrapped in combustible panels that fueled London’s deadly tower fire: WSJ - October 25, 2017
- Gary Cohn out of running for Fed chairman: report - October 25, 2017