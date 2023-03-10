U.S. stocks are lower Friday afternoon as investors parsed mixed signals from the February jobs report amid ongoing concerns about contagion in the banking sector from the troubles at Silicon Valley Bank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Y Combinator’s Garry Tan calls SVB closure an ‘extinction level event’ for startups - March 10, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: People have questions after Silicon Valley Bank collapse and even with mounting tech layoffs, the U.S. added jobs in February — and wealthy consumers keep spending - March 10, 2023
- The Ratings Game: What’s next for Norfolk Southern after Senate hearing on East Palestine, Ohio, disaster? - March 10, 2023