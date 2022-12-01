U.S. stocks traded mostly lower in choppy midday trading on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 200 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite struggled for direction, after a drop in a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Disney, McKinsey were planning a wide-ranging cost-cutting plan: report - December 1, 2022
- The Fed: Fed’s Barr says slowing pace of interest-rate hikes ‘makes sense’ - December 1, 2022
- Marvell stock falls after disappointing earnings and outlook, as CEO cites ‘inventory reductions’ by some customers - December 1, 2022