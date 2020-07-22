Market Snapshot: Dow edges higher even as China-U.S. tensions weighs on market, while investors await earnings from Tesla, Microsoft

U.S. stocks inch higher on Wednesday as investors ready for corporate results from major corporations, including Tesla and Microsoft after the close, and watched rising Sino-American testiness.
