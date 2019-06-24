Market Snapshot: Dow ekes out gain but fresh Iran sanctions drag broader stock market lower

Stock benchmarks lose some altitude Monday afternoon as investors look ahead to a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, while also tracking tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
