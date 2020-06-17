Market Snapshot: Dow ends 170 points lower, snaps 3 days of gains, as coronavirus concerns drag indexes lower

U.S. stocks slumped in the final hour of trade Wednesday to end three days of gains, as investors monitored signs of a revival of the coronavirus pandemic in some U.S. states and China, while still hoping for a quick economic recovery as business activity resumes.
