Market Snapshot: Dow ends 250 points higher, while Netflix plunge slams Nasdaq

U.S. stock indexes post a mixed finish, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted by earnings, while a plunge for streaming giant Netflix drags down the Nasdaq as the S&P 500 ends with a small loss.
