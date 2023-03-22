U.S. stocks finished sharply lower in volatile trade on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 25 basis points, but indicated rate cuts this year aren’t expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Here’s a list of the Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops this year - March 22, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Nvidia stock hits best winning streak since 2007 as AI advantage called ‘insurmountable’ - March 22, 2023
- The Margin: The Jerry Seinfeld effect? Jewish people are viewed most favorably among U.S. religious groups, a new survey says - March 22, 2023