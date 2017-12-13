Market Snapshot: Dow ends at record after Fed raises rates; financial stocks pressure S&P 500

U.S. stocks rise on Wednesday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting records after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as had been widely expected.
