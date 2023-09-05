U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with investors weighing the impact of more weak economic data from China and Europe, the first drop for U.S. factory orders in months and international oil supply cuts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Apple’s newest China challenge could be a blast from the past - September 5, 2023
- Market Extra: FDIC kicks off $33 billion sale of seized assets from Signature Bank - September 5, 2023
- How the U.S. housing market got stuck in the ’80s - September 5, 2023