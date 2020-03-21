Market Snapshot: Dow ends down over 900 points in wild Friday action, as stocks book worst week since 2008 amid coronavirus panic

U.S. stock indexes finish another bruising week with sharp losses as panic over the coronavirus outbreak refused to abate, amid the acceleration of the global death toll..
