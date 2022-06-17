U.S. stocks end mixed Friday, with all three major benchmarks closing a choppy session of trade with bruising weekly losses.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- WWE investigating CEO Vincent McMahon for ‘alleged misconduct’ - June 17, 2022
- Market Snapshot: Dow ends lower in mixed finish for U.S. stocks, S&P 500 suffers worst week since March 2020 - June 17, 2022
- Bond Report: Investors seeking cover from inflation send 10- and 30-year bond yields lower for third straight session - June 17, 2022