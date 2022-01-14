U.S. stock indexes close mixed Friday, but all three major indexes book a weekly loss as the prospect of rising interest rates and weaker economic data cast some doubt on the strength of the recovery from the pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow ends lower with losses led by JPMorgan as the blue-chip index, S&P 500 book second week of losses - January 14, 2022
- Key Words: New York Mayor Eric Adams has a few choice things to say about Chicago… - January 14, 2022
- Bond Report: The 2-year Treasury yield logs 4th straight weekly rise as traders adjust to tighter Fed policy outlook - January 14, 2022