All three major U.S. stock benchmarks end sharply lower Tuesday, with losses led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index, as the high-growth tech sector fell under pressure from climbing Treasury yields.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow ends more than 500 points lower as stocks sink amid rising Treasury yields and a Goldman earnings miss - January 18, 2022
- : Ford books $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment - January 18, 2022
- Market Extra: Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average - January 18, 2022