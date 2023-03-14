U.S. stocks ended sharply higher in volatile trade on Tuesday, rebounding from their steep losses in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank’s fallout, as investors digested February inflation data which matched estimates and suggested pressure on prices continued to cool.
