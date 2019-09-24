Market Snapshot: Dow falls after Trump criticizes China in UN speech, impeachment worries rise

U.S. stocks gave up early gains by midday Tuesday and slid lower after President Trump criticized China in a United Nations speech, undermining investor sentiment that had improved on hopes for successful trade talks in October.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Nio’s stock suffering record selloff on heavy volume; Tesla shares fall as well - September 24, 2019
- Trump authorizes release of ‘unredacted’ transcript of phone call with Ukrainian president - September 24, 2019
- Deep Dive: Index funds may hold more danger than you realize — here’s a way to cut your risk - September 24, 2019