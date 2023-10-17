U.S. stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon as investors eyed strong consumer spending in September and third quarter earnings results, offset by a rise in Treasury yields after healthy economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.
