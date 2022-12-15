U.S. stocks fall after November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year, reviving worries about the state of the economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies smaller than the 5-year average - December 15, 2022
- Weekend Sip: 12 bottles of booze — from bourbon to bubbly — perfect for every type of drinker on your holiday gift list - December 15, 2022
- : Inflation is a grinch. Americans trim their holiday gift spending as November retail sales decline. - December 15, 2022