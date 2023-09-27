U.S. stock indexes traded lower early afternoon Wednesday, extending the previous day’s losses, fueled by rising Treasury yields as investors weighed the outlook of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, the possibility of a government shutdown, an autoworkers strike and resumption of student loan repayments.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow falls over 250 points, stocks extend losses as climb in Treasury yields resumes, dollar rises - September 27, 2023
- : EBay charged with allowing sale of illegal pesticides and emission bypass devices for vehicles - September 27, 2023
- Costco’s 1-ounce gold bars sell out ‘within a few hours’ — again - September 27, 2023