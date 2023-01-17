U.S. stocks are mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average weighed down by a fall in Goldman Sachs after a poor earnings report, though other benchmarks were steady as investors digested company results after an early 2023 rally.
