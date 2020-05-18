U.S. stock-index futures point to gains for stocks at Monday’s open as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that Americans need to prepare for a tough road ahead in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic but said he wouldn’t bet against the domestic economy’s ability to persevere through the most significant public-health crisis in more than a century.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures climb 300 points as Fed’s Powell says don’t ‘bet against American economy’— even as unemployment could rise to 25% - May 17, 2020
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil extends climb to 2-month high above $30, as output cuts and hope for demand pickup boosts values - May 17, 2020
- SoftBank OKs $4.7 billion in stock buybacks; Jack Ma resigns from board - May 17, 2020